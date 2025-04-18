Prakasam SP reviews crime cases, calls for stronger action

ONGOLE: District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar reviewed the monthly crime progress in Prakasam at a meeting in Markapur on Thursday. Joined virtually by Inspector General and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Director G Pala Raju via CCTNS, the session focused on the use of advanced technology in investigations.

The SP reviewed cases from all police stations, covering grave and non-grave crimes, crimes against women, children, the elderly, property offences, road accidents, NBWs, and pending forensic and CCTNS-related cases. He urged officers to dispose of long-pending cases promptly and use CCTV cameras and drones for improved investigations.

The SP also emphasized swift action in sexual abuse and harassment cases. He highlighted regular drunk-driving checks and ‘Good Touch–Bad Touch’ awareness programs.

Two donors, Mutyala Rami Reddy and Baddala Ratna Reddy, donated DJI Air 3S drones for policing, surveillance, and traffic control.

After the meeting, the SP led a cordon and search operation in Markapur.