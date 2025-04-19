Andhra Dy CM Pawan hails recognition of Natyashastra, Bhagavad Gita in UNESCO World Register

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday expressed happiness over the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register.

Taking to the social media platform X, he called the recognition a reaffirmation of India’s ‘eternal civilizational wisdom and spiritual heritage’.

Referring to the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita and the philosophical depth of the Natyashastra, he said these ancient texts continue to illuminate the path of humanity.

In his post, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that the age-old wisdom contained in these scriptures never sought validation, but their inclusion in the UNESCO register reawakens collective faith and reinforces the country’s cultural and spiritual foundation.

“This global honour strengthens our belief systems and affirms the eternal truth embedded in our heritage. Through the steadfast commitment of Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bharat’s spiritual and cultural essence is being honoured on the world stage,” the actor-turned-politician added.