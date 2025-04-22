Andhra Pradesh CID arrests former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu in actress Jatwani harassment case

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh CID officials arrested senior IPS officer and former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu in Hyderabad on Tuesday in connection with a harassment case filed by Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani.

Anjaneyulu, a close associate of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the YSRCP regime, is currently suspended and is being transported to Andhra Pradesh for further questioning.

The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into the alleged harassment and wrongful arrest of Jatwani and her family under the YSRCP government.

Anjaneyulu is the second accused in the case, alongside suspended officers Kanti Rana Tata, former Vijayawada Police Commissioner, and IPS officer Vishal Gunni. The case is based on a complaint by Jatwani after the new coalition government took office.

Jatwani claims she was falsely implicated in a land dispute fabricated by YSRCP leaders. The original complainant, K Vidyasagar, reportedly a YSRCP aide, accused Jatwani of forging land documents and selling his property, leading to the arrest of Jatwani and her parents in Mumbai and their transfer to Vijayawada for judicial remand.

Sources say Anjaneyulu played a key role in the entire episode, from framing the charges to planning the arrest, acting on instructions from YSRCP leadership.

With the change in government, Jatwani filed a formal complaint detailing the harassment and naming the officers involved. The CID is now probing the entire chain of events, including the alleged misuse of police machinery to settle political scores.

The arrest of a senior IPS officer in this politically sensitive case has raised serious questions about the functioning of law enforcement during the previous regime. CID officials said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests or disciplinary action cannot be ruled out.