Andhra TDP MLA Varadarajulu accuses DSP of corruption

KADAPA: Proddatur TDP MLA N Varadarajulu Reddy has accused Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhavana of corruption and dereliction of duty, demanding an investigation by senior authorities.

The MLA alleged that Bhavana, who was appointed through Group-1 services and is still under probation, has engaged in large-scale corruption since assuming charge. He claimed she collected bribes through subordinate officers, including sub-inspectors and circle inspectors, instead of focusing on patrolling and crime control.

The MLA criticised a crackdown on cricket betting in the town, claiming it targeted individuals with no current involvement in betting. He said the police falsely implicated his relative Munivara, despite the fact that State-level bookie Narasimha Reddy—who the police allegedly intended to target, was not present only. “Munivara stopped betting 15 years ago on my advice,” he said, and challenged authorities to verify this through call records.

The MLA accused the DSP of ignoring theft cases, including one involving property worth Rs 1 crore. “Despite being the DSP, she didn’t even visit the crime scenes,” he said. He warned police against registering false cases to harass newcomers.

“If Munivara is guilty, I will apologise. But if this is a misuse of power, I will not remain silent,” he added.

Alleging collusion between the DSP and other officials, Reddy said money was being collected from all quarters and accused her of damaging public trust. “The police are meant to protect the public, not exploit them. If this continues, law and order in Proddatur will collapse,” he warned. He urged the government to take action and order inquiry into the case.