Anklet helps Andhra's Rajamahendravaram cops crack woman’s murder case after 15 days

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : An anklet found on a decomposed body led the Rajamahendravaram Crime Branch to solve the murder of a woman, resulting in the arrest of the accused 15 days after the crime.

Bommuru police on Sunday arrested Nimmadula Jyoti Sai Sankar (28) and remanded him to judicial custody for the murder of Palivela Marthamma (31). Police said the woman’s decomposed body was discovered on April 15 in Srirampuram forest near Diwancheruvu village.

Initially, police found no leads. However, during a thorough examination, they noticed an anklet on the victim’s leg. Police circulated details of the anklet to all police stations in the city and linked it to a missing person complaint filed in the Annapurnammapeta area.

When shown the anklet, the victim’s minor daughter identified it as her mother’s. Following this, police arrested Sai Sankar, who had been in a relationship with Marthamma.