Capital restart: PM Modi to launch Rs 1 lakh crore works in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore during his visit to Amaravati on May 2, officials confirmed on Monday.

The coalition government has finalised contractors for major projects, including the Secretariat, Assembly and High Court buildings, and is preparing to commence work immediately after the formal relaunch by the PM. .

A Cabinet sub-committee comprising Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Municipal Minister Ponguru Narayana, and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar reviewed the preparations in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Payyavula Keshav urged officials from all departments to coordinate to make and ensure that PM’s visit a grand success.

Calling Amaravati a ‘self-financing project’, he said it would not cause an additional burden on the State’s exchequer. He emphasised the importance of ensuring food, drinking water and other basic facilities for attendees and instructed officials to upgrade the roads leading to the event venue.