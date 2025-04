Speaking to TNIE, Shivaji recalled Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Amaravati, during which he brought a pot of soil and water but allegedly failed to follow through on his promise to build a world-class capital. “He said it would be better than Delhi, but Amaravati was never mentioned in any budget or forum after that.”

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand outlined the Prime Minister’s tentative itinerary, stating that Modi will land at Gannavaram Airport at 3 pm and reach the Secretariat by helicopter. From there, he will proceed to the public meeting venue via a roadshow.

Nodal officer G Veerapandian said the PM will travel 1.2 km by road from the helipad to the venue, with plans to give him a grand welcome.

Officials have been instructed to complete all arrangements by April 29, with a rehearsal planned for April 30.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) will conduct its own rehearsal in view of the Prime Minister visit afterwards.