Political clash between YSRCP, TDP turns violent in Andhra

TIRUPATI: A political clash turned violent in Tirupati after TDP’s 1st Division President, Venkatesh alias Dhoni, was allegedly attacked by YSRCP activists late Sunday night. Venkatesh is undergoing treatment at SV Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

The attack has triggered tensions between the TDP and YSRCP, with both parties accusing each other of instigating violence. According to reports, YSRCP leader Venkatamuni Reddy and five associates allegedly attacked Venkatesh with a knife and threw chilli powder into his eyes.

SAAP Chairman Ravinaidu, Tirupati Parliament TDP President G Narasimha Yadav, and other party leaders visited the hospital to meet the injured leader. On the occasion, Ravinaidu condemned the attack, calling it a premeditated murder attempt. He alleged that YSRCP leaders Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Abhinay Reddy were encouraging violence.

“This is not just political rivalry, this is an assassination attempt,” Ravinaidu said. “They want to instil fear ahead of the municipal elections, but we won’t be intimidated.”

Meanwhile, five YSRCP leaders, including Venkatamuni Reddy, were hospitalised with injuries. They alleged that TDP leader Venkatesh and over 100 supporters attacked them with sharp weapons. Two women were among the injured.

YSRCP former Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said a scuffle broke out during the Sri Rama Kalyanotsavam procession in Mittur (1st Ward) after a couple, Venkatamuni Reddy and his wife, stepped out to offer harathi. He alleged that TDP workers stopped them and assaulted them for questioning the restriction.

Abhinay visited the injured and demanded strict action.