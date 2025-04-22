Pope Francis, beacon of hope, says Andhra CM Naidu; Deputy CM Pawan, Minister Lokesh express grief

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders expressed grief over the passing of Pope Francis, who died at age 88 on Easter Monday.

Taking to X, Naidu wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a spiritual leader who inspired millions through his humility, compassion, and message of peace. A beacon of hope, he guided humanity with love and kindness. On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community and all those touched by his profound legacy.”

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan called the Pope a revered spiritual leader of millions. “His guidance, compassion, and commitment to humanity will be remembered forever. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the global Christian community.