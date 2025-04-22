Pope Francis, beacon of hope, says Andhra CM Naidu; Deputy CM Pawan, Minister Lokesh express grief

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders expressed grief over the passing of Pope Francis, who died at age 88 on Easter Monday.
Taking to X, Naidu wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a spiritual leader who inspired millions through his humility, compassion, and message of peace. A beacon of hope, he guided humanity with love and kindness. On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community and all those touched by his profound legacy.”
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan called the Pope a revered spiritual leader of millions. “His guidance, compassion, and commitment to humanity will be remembered forever. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the global Christian community.
May his noble soul rest in eternal peace,” he posted. IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said the Pope was a beacon of compassion and humility. “He touched millions of lives across the globe with his unwavering commitment to humanity and spiritual leadership. His legacy will continue to inspire generations,” Lokesh wrote on X.
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed condolences, calling Pope Francis a transformative and influential leader. “A true humanitarian and global voice for peace and compassion. His humility and humanity touched the world,” Jagan posted.
Visakhapatnam Archbishop Udumala Bala expressed deep shock and grief at the Pope’s demise, calling it a ‘great loss to the Church and society’.
Recalling his personal association with the Pope, the Archbishop described him as a humble leader who transformed the image of the papacy. “Pope Francis changed the traditional ‘royal image’ of the papacy into that of a ‘simple Pope’ and stood firmly for peace and justice. Bala is the first Indian bishop to be appointed by Pope Francis in 2013.