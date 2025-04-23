Arrangements for PM Modi’s visit reviewed in Andhra

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, SP Satish Kumar, and senior officials on Tuesday inspected arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Amaravati on May 2. The PM is set to lay foundation stones for key projects near the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Tulluru mandal in Amaravati.

Officials reviewed progress at the helipad site, the PM’s roadshow route, the main event venue, and seating arrangements for the public and VIPs.

Nagalakshmi also inspected the Command Control Room and instructed departments to expedite pending works to meet deadlines.

Joint Collector A Bhargav Tej, CRDA Additional Commissioner M Naveen Kumar, Additional SP Supraja, RDO K Srinivasa Rao, and officials from Revenue, Roads and Buildings, CRDA, and Municipal departments participated in the inspection to ensure smooth execution of the high-profile event.