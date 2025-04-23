Government suppressing issues of public interest: Former Andhra CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tore into the coalition government, alleging that unprecedented and atrocious developments were taking place in the State, which should be challenged as the voice of the people.

Addressing a meeting of the YSRCP Political Advisory Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, he accused the coalition government of brazenly arresting people and foisting false cases to create a fear psychosis and subdue the opposing voice. “It is time we should stand up for the people, and start questioning the TDP-led NDA government,” he observed.

“The government is making all efforts to suppress issues of public interest, irregularities, corruption, and mal governance through diversion tactics, either by making arrest of high-profile people or spreading false narratives on the opposition,” he alleged.