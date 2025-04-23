Government suppressing issues of public interest: Former Andhra CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tore into the coalition government, alleging that unprecedented and atrocious developments were taking place in the State, which should be challenged as the voice of the people.
Addressing a meeting of the YSRCP Political Advisory Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, he accused the coalition government of brazenly arresting people and foisting false cases to create a fear psychosis and subdue the opposing voice. “It is time we should stand up for the people, and start questioning the TDP-led NDA government,” he observed.
“The government is making all efforts to suppress issues of public interest, irregularities, corruption, and mal governance through diversion tactics, either by making arrest of high-profile people or spreading false narratives on the opposition,” he alleged.
The arrest of the former Intelligence Chief, the questioning of YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy and other former officials were part of the vindictive nature of the government.
If the government continues on its way forward in this manner, the deterioration of all systems will further deepen, and anarchy will prevail. “We have to rip open the government’s malicious intentions on various issues, including the allotment of land on a platter to companies of their choice with no proper checks and balances, besides giving contracts at inflated prices at their whims and fancies without following any procedure or prudence,” he said.
Furthermore, the former chief minister alleged, “The State’s revenues are shrinking, and wealth is being created for a select few. All our welfare schemes have come to a grinding halt, while those promised by the coalition government have not taken off, while loans are mounting, which an indication of financial indiscipline.”