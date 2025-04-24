Andhra Government accelerates preparations for Amaravati works

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is accelerating preparations for the relaunch of Amaravati’s capital development works, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit the city on May 2. His visit is expected to officially restart the construction of the capital, marking a renewed focus on completing the long-pending project.

Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, accompanied by Guntur Range IG Sarvashreshtha Tripathi and District SP Satish Kumar, conducted a two-hour inspection of major routes leading to the event venue on Wednesday.

He reviewed the condition of the roads and instructed officials to complete repair work as per police department guidelines to ensure smooth access.

Speaking to the media, Narayana highlighted that over Rs 5,000 crore had already been spent on Amaravati’s construction between 2014 and 2019, with a significant portion invested in road infrastructure.

He recalled that it was Prime Minister Modi who laid the foundation stone for Amaravati, and blamed the previous government for halting development and leaving the state directionless. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for reviving the capital project upon assuming office.

The State government has cleared tenders worth Rs 64,000 crore, with Rs 41,000 crore worth of work already finalised and under progress. The decision to resume construction activities in the presence of the Prime Minister underscores the government’s intent to see Amaravati completed as the state capital.

Modi is scheduled to arrive at Gannavaram airport around 3 pm on May 2. He will proceed to Amaravati for a 1.1 km roadshow before attending a public meeting from 4 pm to 5 pm, expected to draw a crowd of nearly five lakh. To handle the turnout, 11 parking zones and eight approach roads are being readied. Key routes are under repair for smooth traffic flow.