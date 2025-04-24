Young couple dies by suicide on railway tracks in Andhra over fear of family disapproval

GUNTUR: A tragic incident occurred early Tuesday morning in Bapatla district, where a young couple died by suicide after jumping in front of a train near Kadavakuduru railway station.

The deceased were identified as Raju Manikanth Reddy (21), an ITI student from Kottapalem village in Chinaganjam mandal, and Bokka Jahnavi (19), who had completed her intermediate education. Both belonged to the same community and were reportedly in a relationship. Fearing disapproval for marriage from their families, they kept their relationship secret. Around 4 am, the couple arrived at the railway station on a two-wheeler, which they left by the roadside.

Witnesses noted that the pair appeared visibly distressed and argued for about an hour on the platform.

They later walked to the third railway track and jumped in front of an oncoming train. Chirala GRP SI Kondayya, ASI Srinivasarao, and RPF ASI R. Srinivasareddy visited the site and registered a case.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000