Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu off to Delhi on Friday to meet PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for New Delhi on Friday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said that the Chief Minister will extend an invitation to Modi for relaunching the works of the Amaravati capital city on May 2.

Besides invitation, Modi and Naidu are expected to discuss various issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

As a Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh fell vacant following the resignation of YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy, Modi and Naidu would also discuss the issue.

Though reports emerged that BJP sought the Rajya Sabha seat during the meeting of Naidu with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, an official announcement is yet to come on the issue and it is expected to be announced after the Chief Minister’s meeting with PM Modi.

Manda Krishna, Annamalai in race for RS seat

The reports indicated that the saffron party indents to nominate ex-bureaucrat and former president of the Tamil Nadu BJP K Annamalai. According sources, there is also a likelihood of the BJP nominating Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga, who is also in touch the BJP top brass.

Naidu, who was in Delhi on Tuesday could not meet the Prime Minister as the latter went to Saudi Arabia. In fact, the itinerary of Modi’s visit to Amaravati was already finalised and the arrangements are expedited for the public meeting to be addressed by him near the State Secretariat at Velagapudi on the evening of May 2. However, Naidu is going to Delhi to extend a formal invitation to Modi.