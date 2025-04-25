Former Andhra CM Jagan hits out at NDA Government for unfulfilled promises

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, observing a two-minute silence during a meeting with YSRCP local body representatives from Proddatur, Venkatagiri, Kambadur, and Tirupati Rural on Thursday.

He lauded the courage of grassroots leaders, particularly women and youth, for their resilience in by-elections and no-confidence motions, stating, “You’ve shown true courage.”

Addressing the gathering, Jagan criticised the TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of fostering a ‘Red Book regime’ marked by oppression and democratic suppression.

He warned that unfulfilled manifesto promises would provoke public backlash, asserting, “Only YSRCP demands accountability.”

The former CM highlighted TDP’s electoral failures in Kambadur, Proddatur, and Chandragiri, where YSRCP leaders withstood intimidation.

He slammed the coalition for dismantling systems in agriculture, education, and healthcare, noting the cancellation of four lakh pensions and the proliferation of belt shops near temples and schools.

He exposed alleged land scams in Visakhapatnam, where public assets worth crores were given for as low as 99 paise per acre, and pointed to inflated Amaravati tenders.