Local bodies need fiscal stability to achieve rapid development: Andhra Deputy CM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Konidela Pawan Kalyan underscored the need for financial, political and social stability to local bodies.

Participating in the National Panchayat Raj Day (NPRD) celebrations in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government is providing funds to panchayats irrespective of political affiliations.

While stating that the Gram Panchayats should achieve self-reliance, he aspired that local bodies should stand as the centres of national integrity and stability. “I like the villages very much, and had a strong desire to live there. But it did not happen,” he said.

Mentioning that he took the portfolio of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) out of strong liking for it, he revealed that the only thing he told officials after conducting a comprehensive study for two months was to ensure transparency in the department.

“I told the officials to avoid diversion of funds, and ensure transparency in development works and provide basic amenities in villages. The works are now being taken up accordingly,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He also highlighted that transparency was ensured in the transfer of employees of the PR&RD department.