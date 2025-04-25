Local bodies need fiscal stability to achieve rapid development: Andhra Deputy CM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Konidela Pawan Kalyan underscored the need for financial, political and social stability to local bodies.
Participating in the National Panchayat Raj Day (NPRD) celebrations in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government is providing funds to panchayats irrespective of political affiliations.
While stating that the Gram Panchayats should achieve self-reliance, he aspired that local bodies should stand as the centres of national integrity and stability. “I like the villages very much, and had a strong desire to live there. But it did not happen,” he said.
Mentioning that he took the portfolio of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) out of strong liking for it, he revealed that the only thing he told officials after conducting a comprehensive study for two months was to ensure transparency in the department.
“I told the officials to avoid diversion of funds, and ensure transparency in development works and provide basic amenities in villages. The works are now being taken up accordingly,” Pawan Kalyan said.
He also highlighted that transparency was ensured in the transfer of employees of the PR&RD department.
Asserting that a total revamp was done in the department and the development works are going on at a brisk pace in villages, Pawan Kalyan thanked Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar and Commissioner of PR&RD) Krishna Teja Mylavarapu for their efforts in development of rural areas. He promised to clear the bills of contractors, who took up works in villages at the earliest.
Accusing the previous government of neglecting the development of villages and diverting funds of the PR&RD in the past five years, he said the coalition government gave Rs 1,121 crore 15th Commission funds directly to Panchayats.
Works worth Rs 10,669 crore were taken up in the PR&RD in the first nine months after the formation of the coalition government as per the decisions taken up in the meetings conducted in 13,326 villages.
Apart from laying 4,000 km CC roads, 21,564 Gokulalu, 12,950 water troughs and 20,286 farm ponds were completed within a short span, he said and attributed the success to the collective efforts of all.
He said efforts are on to lay 1,069 km CC roads in tribal areas under the Adavi Thalli Baata at an estimated cost of Rs 1,005 crore to make Agency areas free from Dolis for shifting people during medical emergencies. Every Panchayat should have a national integrity campus with a pylon, he said.