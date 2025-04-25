Two youngsters drown in Andhra's Palnadu district

GUNTUR: Tragedy struck Kottapalem village in Machavaram mandal of Palnadu district on Thursday as two young boys reportedly drowned while swimming in a local water body. According to preliminary reports, the duo had gone for a swim but were swept away by strong currents and drowned before help could arrive.

The deceased were identified as Vemavarapu Jaswanth(9), and Pappula Yesu Raju (16) both residents of the village. Locals alerted authorities immediately, prompting a swift response from the police, who initiated rescue operations. Despite their efforts, both bodies were recovered later in the day. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village, with grieving families and shocked residents calling for improved safety measures near water sources. Police have registered a case and probe is on.