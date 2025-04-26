Former CM Jagan endorsed liquor kickbacks to fund welfare, YSRCP: Andhra Pradesh SIT

AMARAVATI: The prime accused in the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam during the erstwhile YSRCP regime has "confessed" that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had endorsed him to chalk out an excise policy which would generate revenues for the state and party (YSRCP), said a SIT official in his remand report.

However, the YSRCP rejected the charges, criticising the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh for orchestrating a politically motivated liquor scam narrative against party leaders and employing media propaganda to propagate it.

"During the confession, he (Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy) stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy, the then chief minister, endorsed him to chalk out an excise policy by which more revenue is generated for the state enabling the government to use the same for welfare measures on one side and to get party fund on the other side," said the report.

However, Reddy refused to sign his "confessional statement", it added.

Reddy, who was arrested recently, has been identified as accused person one (A1) in the alleged kickbacks-driven liquor trade between 2019 and 2024, said the Special Investigation Team official in the report.

In the remand report submitted to a local court in Vijayawada, Reddy, who reportedly served as the IT adviser to Jagan Mohan Reddy, was responsible for the discontinuation of popular liquor brand and the promotion of "blue-eyed brands" (favoured brands), along with other persons.

"Investigation so far done revealed that Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy is the key person in criminal conspiracy and execution in organising the kickback driven liquor trade in AP (Andhra Pradesh) during 2019-2024," said the report submitted to the court recently.

According to the SIT probing the case, up to Rs 60 crore worth kickbacks per month used to be allegedly extorted.

The report named other persons who allegedly connived with Reddy, including retired IAS officer Dhanunjaya Reddy.