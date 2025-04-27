Bapatla cops conduct cordon and search operations, destroy illicit liquor units

GUNTUR: Bapatla district police, under the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi, conducted a large-scale Cordon and Search operation across Repalle and Chirala subdivisions on Saturday morning.

The operation, involving 244 police personnel, targeted illegal activities and suspicious movements. Police seized 72 vehicles, including 65 two-wheelers and seven autos, all lacking proper documentation. They also unearthed and destroyed 5,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash used in illicit liquor production.

In Chirala, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSO) Moin supervised the operation at Ramnagar and New Colony with the participation of 150 officers. In Repalle, Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivas Rao led operations in the SC Colony of Vellaturu village with 72 officers.

The SP stated that the objective was to identify and monitor individuals involved in antisocial and criminal activities, seize stolen vehicles, and eliminate illicit liquor production. He warned that police would take strict legal action against those engaged in illegal activities, including narcotics possession and the sale of country-made liquor.

He said vehicle owners must carry documents, cautioning that vehicles without papers would be seized. He urged the public to report illegal activities to the nearest police station or via Dial 112/100, assuring that informants’ identities would remain confidential.