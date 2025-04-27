I will improve fishers’ living standards: CM Chandrababu Naidu

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to improve the living standards of fishermen by making fishing a lucrative occupation.
He launched the Matsyakarula Sevalo scheme at the coastal village Budagatlapalem in Etcherla mandal of Srikakulam district on Saturday, and distributed Rs 20,000 aid to each fisherman’s family.
Later, the Chief Minister interacted with the fisherfolk. After listening to their hardships, he came to the conclusion that the fishermen are being exploited by middlemen, and underlined the need to prevent their involvement in the marketing process.
Naidu mentioned that fisherfolk are supporting the TDP in the elections, and the fishermen villages are citadels of the party. He highlighted that the TDP launched several schemes for the improvement of living standards of fisherfolk. “People of Srikakulam are hard workers and intelligent, and spreading across the country. We find separate colonies of Srikakulam people at several places in the country,” he said. However, the Chief Minister rued that Srikakulam still is one of the lowest per capita income districts in the State.
True development is reaching people, not pressing buttons, asserts Naidu
He slammed the previous YSRCP government for stalling development projects like Bhogapuram Airport.
“The TDP-led NDA government is committed to strengthening the economy of all the 550 fishermen villages along the coast in the State,” he asserted. He mentioned that the financial assistance during the fishing ban period was doubled as promised by the NDA during elections, and released Rs 259 crore, benefiting 1,29,178 fishermen families in the State.
“I could, like the previous government, simply press a button and make announcements. But that’s not true governance. True development means reaching people and delivering welfare. The previous rulers claimed that they spent Rs 300 crore on ‘Fish Andhra’, but did a single fisherman’s family actually benefit from it?” he asked.
He highlighted that it was the TDP government that first introduced compensation for the fishing ban period in 2014, and spent Rs 788 crore on fishermen’s welfare during 2014-19. Six residential schools were established for fishermen’s children, he recounted.
Now, monthly pensions are being given to 68,396 fishermen. In case of death during fishing, an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh is being provided.
Fishing boats are being given a fuel subsidy of Rs 9 per litre, he highlighted.
Mentioning that Andhra Pradesh ranks top in fish exports, contributing 29% to the nation’s fish production, and 32% to fish exports, Naidu said fisheries employ about 16.5 lakh people in the State. “Fish consumption promotes good health, intelligence, and brain development,” he said.
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and others accompanied the Chief Minister.