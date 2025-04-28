All arrangements in place for Guntur mayor election

GUNTUR: The stage is set for a high-stakes political showdown as the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) prepares for its mayoral election on Monday. This election, scheduled for 11 AM at the GMC office, is attracting considerable attention, not only for its civic significance but also as a major political contest following key shifts in party allegiances within the city council.

The election will be conducted under the supervision of District Joint Collector and Election Presiding Officer A. Bhargav Teja. On Sunday, GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu thoroughly reviewed the arrangements to ensure smooth proceedings. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission’s guidelines, all council and ex-officio members are required to arrive at the venue by 10:30 AM with their identification cards. Mobile phones and outsiders will be prohibited from entering the council meeting hall. Given the ongoing Section 144 restrictions in the area, rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, and enhanced security measures have been coordinated by the police and GMC authorities.

The political stakes are extremely high for this election. The mayoral post became vacant in March after YSRCP’s Kavati Manohar Naidu resigned, citing personal reasons. However, the resignation raised suspicions that it was a strategic move to avoid a looming no-confidence motion. The defection of several YSRCP corporators to the TDP has further complicated the political dynamics, transforming this election into a fierce political battle.

TDP has nominated senior corporator Kovelamudi Ravindra (Nani) as their mayoral candidate. Ravindra, a well-established leader within the party, has strong backing from the TDP leadership and its alliance partners. In response, YSRCP has issued a whip to its corporators, signaling their readiness to contest the election with full force.

Both parties are now actively lobbying to secure the mayor’s seat and solidify their influence in Guntur’s administration. The outcome of this election will play a crucial role in shaping the city’s future and its development.