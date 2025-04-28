CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to turn Amaravati into a world-class capital

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proclaimed that the relaunch of Amaravati capital city works, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2, will mark a monumental chapter in the state’s history, symbolizing a resolute shift from past destruction to a vibrant future of development.

Addressing a high-level review meeting at his Undavalli residence with state ministers and senior officials, Naidu described Amaravati as the embodiment of Andhra Pradesh’s collective pride, aspirations, and emotional sentiment, asserting that no force could undermine its significance.

He lambasted the previous government for orchestrating a series of conspiracies and deliberate attacks aimed at derailing the capital project, yet emphasized that Amaravati - born from the unified dreams of people across all regions and communities - has resiliently withstood numerous challenges and adversities.

Reflecting on the coalition government’s achievements, Naidu highlighted that within just 10 months of assuming power, his administration has successfully tackled the myriad obstacles inherited from the prior regime, reviving long-stalled projects and setting the stage for Amaravati’s resurgence.

He underscored the poetic justice of PM Modi, who laid the foundation stone for Amaravati, now returning to restart its construction - delivering a powerful rebuke to those who sought to dismantle the capital’s vision.