CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to turn Amaravati into a world-class capital

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proclaimed that the relaunch of Amaravati capital city works, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2, will mark a monumental chapter in the state’s history, symbolizing a resolute shift from past destruction to a vibrant future of development.
Addressing a high-level review meeting at his Undavalli residence with state ministers and senior officials, Naidu described Amaravati as the embodiment of Andhra Pradesh’s collective pride, aspirations, and emotional sentiment, asserting that no force could undermine its significance.
He lambasted the previous government for orchestrating a series of conspiracies and deliberate attacks aimed at derailing the capital project, yet emphasized that Amaravati - born from the unified dreams of people across all regions and communities - has resiliently withstood numerous challenges and adversities.
Reflecting on the coalition government’s achievements, Naidu highlighted that within just 10 months of assuming power, his administration has successfully tackled the myriad obstacles inherited from the prior regime, reviving long-stalled projects and setting the stage for Amaravati’s resurgence.
He underscored the poetic justice of PM Modi, who laid the foundation stone for Amaravati, now returning to restart its construction - delivering a powerful rebuke to those who sought to dismantle the capital’s vision.
‘Capital construction will be a source of pride for everyone in State’
Naidu envisioned Amaravati as a dynamic hub for wealth creation, poised to generate employment and economic opportunities for all sections of society, thereby fulfilling the state’s developmental aspirations.
To ensure the May 2 event is conducted with grandeur and inclusivity, Naidu issued detailed directives to officials, emphasizing meticulous planning to prevent any inconvenience to attendees.
With summer heat in mind, he instructed authorities to provide ample drinking water and food for those travelling from distant regions, alongside seamless traffic management to avoid disruptions.
Robust security arrangements were mandated, balanced with measures to ensure smooth access for the public, particularly residents of Amaravati’s villages, who are expected to participate in large numbers, reflecting their deep connection to the project. Naidu called for regular updates and public announcements to keep citizens informed and ensure a hassle-free experience.
The Chief Minister also recalled the Prime Minister’s keen interest in Amaravati’s revival, noting that Modi had offered valuable suggestions during a recent meeting in Delhi. He reiterated that the capital construction would be a source of pride for every citizen, fostering a sense of ownership with the rallying cry, “This is Andhra Pradesh, and Amaravati is my capital.”
Through this relaunch, Naidu vowed to transform Amaravati into a world-class capital, proving that the dreams of Andhra’s people cannot be thwarted by conspiracies or malice.
Ministers, including Payyavula Keshav, Anagani Satyaprasad, P Narayana, Kollu Ravindra, Nadendla Manohar, and Y Satya Kumar, alongside the Director General of Police and senior officials from various departments, attended the review meeting.