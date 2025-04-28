Congress leader murdered at Guntakal, Sharmila demands fair investigation

ANANTAPUR: The gruesome murder of Chippagiri Lakshminarayana, Aluru constituency Congress incharge, has triggered widespread outrage in the region. The 58-year-old Dalit leader was a former MPTC member. The attack took place near the Aluru bridge on the outskirts of Guntakal, where assailants deliberately rammed a tipper into Lakshminarayana’s car, and then hacked him to death with hunting machetes.

Lakshminarayana was going from Guntakal to Chippagiri, along with his son Vinod and two others, when the attack took place.

Guntakal police have identified four suspects in connection with the murder, and registered a case. A manhunt was launched to nab the assailants. The combination of a vehicular collision and machete assault highlighted the audacity of the crime. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila condemned the murder of Lakshminarayana, describing it as a stark reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. In a post on X with images of the mangled car, and a Congress event, she demanded a high-level investigation to ensure that the culprits are severely punished. Sharmila expressed deep condolences to Lakshminarayana’s family, pledging the party’s full support to it.

APCC vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji said Lakshminarayana had sought police protection due to threat to his life from rivals, but no action was taken. Alleging possible involvement of TDP-led coalition supporters in the murder, Shivaji urged an impartial probe to deliver justice. The Congress called for urgent measures to address the escalating threats to public safety.