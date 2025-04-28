Two found dead under suspicious circumstances in Andhra's Gudem village

SRIKAKULAM: Two women, E Vara Lakshmi (29) and her mother M Savithramma (52), were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Gudem village, Srikakulam rural, on Sunday. According to police and local sources, the women were from Denkada in Vizianagaram district.

Recently, Vara Lakshmi had taken her daughter, Poorna Chandrika, 10, to Gnanapuram Church in Visakhapatnam for treatment by a self-proclaimed “demoniac healer” (ghost doctor), believing her daughter’s mental health issues were caused by evil spirits. While at the church, the healer reportedly beat the girl, leading to her death. A case was registered by Kancharapalem police in Visakhapatnam city three days ago.

Upon learning of the incident, Lakshmi’s husband, Srinivas, expressed anger and distress over the situation. Two days ago, Lakshmi and her mother arrived in Gudem village to stay with Savithramma’s sister, Venkata Ratna Kumari. Early on Sunday, the two women left Ratna Kumari’s house, and local MGNREGS workers later found their bodies in a farm well. Village elders were alerted, and Srikakulam rural police rushed to the scene. The bodies were recovered, and a case was registered based on complaints from Ratna Kumari and Srinivas.