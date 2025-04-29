BJP chooses Paka as Rajya Sabha candidate

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP Central Election Committee has announced the candidature of Paka Venkata Satyanarayana for the Rajya Sabha byelection from Andhra Pradesh.

Paka, an advocate from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, has had a long and distinguished association with the BJP and its ideological affiliates. He began his political journey as a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1976, and later became active in student politics through the ABVP during his college days.

Joining the BJP in 1980, Paka steadily rose through the party ranks, serving in various capacities, from town general secretary to chairman of the BJP State Disciplinary Committee. He also held key roles such as State convenor for BJP’s Pravas Yojana and served as the party’s election returning officer.

An experienced organisational leader, Paka was the BJP’s official spokesperson and vice-president of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He also served as a member of the Bhimavaram civic body, and contested for the chairman post from the BJP. In 2006, he contested as an MLC candidate, and was appointed as a member of Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

With decades of commitment to the party and grassroots politics, Paka’s nomination is seen as the BJP’s move to strengthen its presence and organisational base in the State, ahead of upcoming political battles.