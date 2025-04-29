Capital Amaravati is heart and soul of Telugu people: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders from the State to not only give a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the State on May 2 to relaunch the development of Amaravati capital city, but also make it a resounding success.
During a teleconference with the NDA leaders on Monday, the Chief Minister said that Amaravati is a symbol of the self-respect of all the Telugus. Naidu also asked all the NDA leaders to see to it that no inconvenience is caused to those who are attending the public meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister.
“How a family dreams of having a decent house to live in, similarly the State too should have a capital that its people can proudly claim. As decentralisation of development is the policy of the NDA, all the Central educational institutions have been located in North Andhra, Coastal and Rayalaseema districts since 2014. We will develop all the regions in an equal manner,” Chandrababu Naidu said.
Pointing out that Telangana is getting 70 percent of revenue from Hyderabad, Karnataka from Bengaluru and Tamil Naidu from Chennai, the Chief Minister said that the State too would get similar revenue after the development of Amaravati. He termed Amaravati as the soul of the State.
Observing that the farmers had voluntarily donated their lands for building the capital, the Chief Minister said that, besides constructing the capital on these lands, the government is allotting residential and commercial plots to them after proper development.
Industrial parks to come up in 42 constituencies
“We are making the farmers partners in capital construction,” he added. Expressing confidence that the youth would get job opportunities on a large-scale if industries were set up in the State, Naidu affirmed that building roads would not only improve transportation facilities but also strengthen the State’s economy.
He, however, warned against the rivals who were deliberately misleading people and trying to obstruct the development. He told the NDA leaders to alert the public and also explain them about the various development initiatives taken up by the government. “The Ministers and the MLAs should take the responsibility of reaching out to the people and explain to them about various government schemes, he added. “We are committed to both welfare and development of the State by overcoming all the challenges,” Naidu said.
The State government is moving ahead by fulfilling the promises made to the people in just 10 months of coming to power, Naidu said and informed the NDA leaders that the Centre had sanctioned funds for Polavaram project, railway zone for Visakhapatnam and `11,400 crore for the steel plant. He also pointed to the welfare schemes being implemented under the new regime, citing the recently issued DSC notification for 16,347 vacant teacher posts. He also announced that investment assistance would be extended to farmers next month under the Annadata scheme.
He also announced that setting up of industrial parks in 42 constituencies across the State will begin from next month. Steps will be initiated soon towards realising the ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’ by setting up such industrial parks in all the 175 Assembly segments, he added. Stating that the construction of Rayalaseema steel plant too would be taken up soon, Naidu said that Visakhapatnam would be developed as an economic capital while Tirupati would become a spiritual city. “Erain-Co in Ramayapatnam and ArcelorMittal Steel in Anakapalle are investing lakhs of crores of rupees,” he said and stated that if Mittal plant is completed Visakhapatnam district with two steel plants will become the largest steel producing city in the country.
Rayalaseema will be developed as a defence hub, with electronics, automobiles, drones, satellite launching and green-energy sectors, he said.