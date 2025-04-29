Capital Amaravati is heart and soul of Telugu people: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders from the State to not only give a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the State on May 2 to relaunch the development of Amaravati capital city, but also make it a resounding success.

During a teleconference with the NDA leaders on Monday, the Chief Minister said that Amaravati is a symbol of the self-respect of all the Telugus. Naidu also asked all the NDA leaders to see to it that no inconvenience is caused to those who are attending the public meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister.

“How a family dreams of having a decent house to live in, similarly the State too should have a capital that its people can proudly claim. As decentralisation of development is the policy of the NDA, all the Central educational institutions have been located in North Andhra, Coastal and Rayalaseema districts since 2014. We will develop all the regions in an equal manner,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Pointing out that Telangana is getting 70 percent of revenue from Hyderabad, Karnataka from Bengaluru and Tamil Naidu from Chennai, the Chief Minister said that the State too would get similar revenue after the development of Amaravati. He termed Amaravati as the soul of the State.

Observing that the farmers had voluntarily donated their lands for building the capital, the Chief Minister said that, besides constructing the capital on these lands, the government is allotting residential and commercial plots to them after proper development.

Industrial parks to come up in 42 constituencies

“We are making the farmers partners in capital construction,” he added. Expressing confidence that the youth would get job opportunities on a large-scale if industries were set up in the State, Naidu affirmed that building roads would not only improve transportation facilities but also strengthen the State’s economy.