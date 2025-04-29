TDP used force to win civic byelections, alleges YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leaders KRJ Bharat and Lella Appi Reddy on Monday denounced the TDP-led NDA for undermining democracy in the municipal byelections, particularly in Kuppam, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s home constituency.

Bharat termed the Kuppam municipal chairperson byelection a ‘Black Day for Democracy’, accusing the TDP of using money power and coercion to get YSRCP councillors into its fold despite lacking majority in the municipal council. Bharat vowed to approach the High Court against the NDA for violating norms in the bypolls.

Echoing the same, Appi Reddy alleged that the TDP captured power in Kuppam (18/25 YSRCP seats), Macherla, Palakonda, and Tuni through intimidation. He slammed the coalition for the large scale misuse of power with the support of partisan media, and warned of public backlash.

Contrasting YSRCP’s respect for democratic mandates, he exposed the coalition’s desperation though one year term of office is left for the urban local bodies.