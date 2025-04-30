Seven devotees killed as wall collapses at Simhachalam Temple during Chandanotsavam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seven devotees lost their lives and few others sustained injuries after an under-construction wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam on Wednesday early morning. The incident occurred during the annual Chandanotsavam festival while the devotees were waiting in the Rs 300 queue line.

Visakhapatnam has witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds since 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The injured persons were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Rescue operations were carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, and police department. District Collector and Police Commissioner were present at the site and monitored the situation closely.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Cheif minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said, "The death of seven devotees in a wall collapse during the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Chandanotsavam has deeply saddened me. The incident, caused by heavy rains, is truly unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have spoken to the District Collector and SP regarding the situation and instructed that proper medical care be provided to the injured. I am continuously monitoring the situation."