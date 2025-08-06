Andhra Pradesh: No blacklisted firm got new tenders for sanitation, says official

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Managing Director (MD) G Veerapandian clarified that 13 agencies were selected through fresh tenders issued in May 2025 for sanitation services, dismissing claims that blacklisted firms were included.

Speaking to reporters, Veerapandian said the tenders, issued under G.O. Ms. No. 62 on May 20, were floated separately for the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Directorate of Secondary Health (DSH), with strict eligibility criteria.

Applicants had to show prior experience covering at least 10 lakh sq. ft. for DME or 5 lakh sq. ft. for DSH, in a single year between 2019 and 2024. Additional requirements included servicing 3,000 beds and holding valid EPF, ESI, PAN, GST, and labour registrations, along with Rs 14.07 crore solvency.

Veerapandian said that no agency facing blacklisting, criminal cases, or bankruptcy was considered. The technical evaluation was conducted by a committee of officials from Health, APMSIDC, DME, and DSH.