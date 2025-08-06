CPM condemns forced land acquisition in Nellore

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM State Committee has strongly condemned the NDA government’s attempts to forcibly acquire land from farmers in Karedu village of Nellore district for Indosol Company. The CPI denounced the intimidation tactics, and illegal arrest of farmers resisting the land acquisition.

On Tuesday, revenue officials were sent to Karedu to collect personal details, including Aadhaar and revenue documents, from villagers. When locals resisted, the authorities resorted to threats. Farmer leader Kumar, agricultural worker leaders Pullayya and G Venkateswarlu were arrested, and shifted to Ulavapadu police station, it said.

Condemning these arrests, the CPM demanded an immediate halt to the repression. The party criticised the government for imposing Section 30 of the Police Act in Ulavapadu to create a climate of fear and suppress dissent, it alleged.

The CPM accused the government of attempting to illegally seize land by disregarding a gram sabha resolution opposing the acquisition for setting up of the unit.