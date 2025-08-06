Fight against NDA government oppression: Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA government of fostering a dangerous political culture marked by misuse of power and suppression of dissent.

Addressing a gathering of YSRCP legal cell advocates from the erstwhile united Krishna and Guntur districts on Tuesday, Jagan called upon the legal community to lead the fight for justice, emphasising their critical role in protecting the rights of innocent citizens targeted for political reasons.

He condemned the current administration for jailing political opponents without evidence, fabricating false cases, and extracting confessions through threats and bribes.

Describing the situation as unprecedented, he urged lawyers to stand with victims and ensure justice through robust legal representation. “If petitions are not filed and arguments not made, justice cannot be achieved,” he said

Reflecting on his tenure, Jagan highlighted his government’s support for the legal fraternity, including a Rs 100 crore Advocates’ Welfare Fund, one-third government contribution to insurance, and reservation for lawyers from marginalised communities in government posts. The Law Nestham scheme, he noted, empowered young advocates, underscoring his administration’s commitment to the legal profession.

Jagan accused the TDP-led coalition of betraying both the public and lawyers with unfulfilled promises like Super Six.