Habeas plea: Andhra Pradesh HC demands police records in YSRCP leader's detention case

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday ordered the police to keep/submit all the records, including the case diary, related to the case registered against YSRCP leader Turaka Kishore in Rentachintala police station. The court reminded that the accused is alleging that the Section 47 and Section 48 of the BNS were not followed during arrest.

It has ordered the police to keep all the records before the court and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

A bench comprising Justices R Raghunandana Rao and TCD Shekhar gave orders to this effect on Tuesday. It is known that Turaka Surekha filed a habeas corpus petition in the HC last Wednesday, alleging that her husband Turaka Kishore, who was released from the Guntur district jail, was illegally detained by the Palnadu district and Rentachintala police and seeking his production before the court.

When the case came up for hearing again on Tuesday, appearing for the petitioner, S Ramalakshman Reddy argued that the police violated due process during the accused arrest.

The assistant public prosecutor argued that the police followed the legal provisions in accordance with the BNS and informed them of the reasons for the arrest. After this, the court directed the police to place the case diary before it.