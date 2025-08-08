Highlight welfare programmes of Centre, Andhra Pradesh BJP cadres told

ONGOLE: BJP State President PVN Madhav visited Ongole on Thursday and participated in several party programmes. In the morning, he attended a Chai Pe Charcha session at a tea stall on Mangamuru Road, followed by a meeting with party workers at MS Function Hall.

BJP members held a rally from Old Market to the venue. Addressing party workers, Madhav directed them to extensively campaign about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s development and welfare initiatives.

Citing the development of Kothapatnam Fishing Harbour, AMRUT funds, and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works, he instructed BJP members to raise awareness of these efforts.

Madhav remarked that US President Donald Trump’s actions would harm the US more than India, and affirmed that despite short-term challenges, India would continue to grow through the Make in India initiative. He added, “Modi is skillfully resolving all issues and will take necessary steps to protect India’s interests.”

Madhav credited Prime Minister Modi’s governance for attracting `9.70 lakh crore in investments to the State within a year.