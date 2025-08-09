Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu to take part in Adivasi Day celebrations in ASR

The event will be held in Vanjangi and Lagisapalli villages in Paderu mandal.
The venue of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s programme in Alluri Sitarama Raju district to mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples Photo I Express
VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Saturday to take part in the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples celebrations. The event will be held in Vanjangi and Lagisapalli villages in Paderu mandal.

According to the official schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive at Lagisapalli at 10 am, and proceed to Vanjangi. He will visit a local temple, participate in the Adivasi Day celebrations, inspect housing units, and interact with farmers at nearby coffee plantation. From 11.45 am to 1.05 pm, the Chief Minister will attend a public meeting, inaugurate various development programmes, lay foundation stones for new projects, and witness the signing of several agreements.

Ahead of the visit, extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. Tribal cultural performances and traditional festival practices are expected to be showcased at the village, where the Chief Minister is likely to interact with tribals. He is also scheduled to inspect a homestay facility in the area, and later attend a meeting with TDP workers near Lagisapalli before returning to Vijayawada.

