Kurnool teachers’ viral dance video draws mixed response

KURNOOL: A group dance performed by government school teachers in Kurnool district has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions. The performance took place on August 6, the final day of a five-day training session for teachers from nine districts, held at a training centre on the outskirts of Kurnool city.

District Educational Officer (DEO )S Samual Paul supervised the event, organised under the Pre-Graduation Teacher Training and Nurturing Scheme (PGTNS). Teachers, dressed in colourful attire, performed the dance as part of the cultural segment of the training programme.

Some critics questioned the appropriateness of such activities in an academic setting. Responding to the concerns, DEO Samual Paul told TNIE that the dance was intended to motivate students and boost their confidence.

“Such cultural activities help build student confidence and promote school engagement,” he said, adding that the department aims to integrate cultural elements, including Telugu literature, art, and dance, into the education system to make learning more holistic.

The video has been widely shared on various social media platforms.