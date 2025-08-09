Sunitha a pawn in CM Naidu’s political game: Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leader and former minister Merugu Nagarjuna condemned the manipulative tactics and unethical political strategies adopted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to influence voters in Pulivendula ZPTC byelection.

Speaking to media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Friday, Nagarjuna accused Naidu of consistently engaging in dishonest politics, exploiting the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy for political mileage. “Whenever elections approach in Kadapa, Naidu used to orchestrate a false propaganda through Viveka’s daughter Sunitha, and her husband, and Sunitha had become a pawn in Naidu’s political game,” he said.

Naidu’s camp was attempting to frame Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the Viveka murder case, he said, questioning why key details, such as the second wife of Viveka and her communications, have not been made public so far. He pointed to the case of Dastagiri, who confessed, but was later made an approver, raising suspicions about external influence.

“How does a car driver like Dastagiri with limited means, now own a convoy, and get an expensive Supreme Court lawyer, known to be associated with Naidu, to defend him?” he asked. Nagarjuna said Sunitha should clarify her alignment with her father’s adversaries.