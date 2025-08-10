EWS quota in Andhra Pradesh: Notification for class 1 admissions out

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued an additional notification for Class 1 admissions in private unaided schools under the 25% quota for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups for 2025-26.

According to Samagra Shiksha, the notification is aimed at filling the remaining seats after earlier admission rounds.

Online applications will be accepted from August 12 to 20, with eligibility verification on August 21. The lottery will be held on August 25, and final admissions will be completed by August 31.

Parents can apply through the official website, http://cse.ap.gov.in, where detailed guidelines will be available from August 12.

Only schools within a 5 km radius of the applicant’s residence will be shown, provided they have quota seats available.

Sibling preference will be given if an elder child is already enrolled in the same school. Aadhaar details of the child, parents or guardian are mandatory. Income proof under EWS requires an AAY card or rice card.

Children admitted in previous rounds or those declared ineligible under the BPL category cannot apply in this phase. Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao urged parents to apply within the given dates.