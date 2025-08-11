AP Minister Pemmasani inspects Tenali railway works, hospital facilities

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Sunday inspected the ongoing Amrit Bharat Station Scheme works at Tenali Railway Station as part of his constituency tour.

Accompanied by MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad and senior railway officials, he reviewed the construction progress and obtained detailed updates from engineers.

Pemmasani said the project aimed to provide modern facilities and enhance passenger convenience, in line with the government’s commitment to improving rail travel experiences. He emphasised that the works must be completed at the earliest while strictly adhering to quality standards.

The minister assured that the station would be developed with state-of-the-art amenities to meet the needs of growing passenger traffic.

Later, Pemmasani paid a surprise visit to the Tenali Government Hospital, inspecting the emergency ward, casualty unit, and other departments. He interacted with patients to understand their concerns and assess the quality of services.

While noting that sanitation was satisfactory, he highlighted a shortage of doctors in key departments and the need for essential medical equipment. He assured that these gaps would be addressed promptly through recruitment and procurement measures.

The minister said the hospital visit was meant to assess the ground realities of healthcare delivery. “Sanitation here is good, but we need to address staff shortages and add required equipment quickly,” he remarked. Both inspections, he added, were aimed at ensuring better infrastructure and services for the people of Tenali.