MBU unveils India’s first container stadium

TIRUPATI: Mohan Babu University (MBU) has unveiled India’s first container stadium, built with upcycled shipping containers at a cost of `30 crore over four years, avoiding an estimated 1,500 tonnes of carbon emissions compared to traditional cement-and-steel construction.

Built in collaboration with London-based sustainable architecture firm ASER, SA, the stadium draws inspiration from global projects such as the Fortress Obetz Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Its modular design allows future expansion and reconfiguration to meet evolving academic needs.

MBU Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu said, “When I first came across container stadiums abroad, I was struck by their ingenuity and impact. No Indian university had attempted this, so I decided to bring this vision to life. We wanted something functional, inspiring, and sustainable for our students. This stadium delivers on all fronts, and I hope it encourages others to think creatively about infrastructure.”