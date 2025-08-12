Corporation should function as growth engine for state’s economy: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said a Logistics Corporation will be set up for handling cargo services, and Andhra Pradesh will be the centre for transportation of goods.

Taking stock of the industries and infrastructure facilities with the officials at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said the goods transported through ports, airports, road, railways and inland waterways should be conducted through the Logistics Corporation.

The move is aimed at positioning AP as the central hub for India’s cargo movement, boosting connectivity and economic activity.

Mentioning that the State has plans for developing 20 ports and multiple new airports, the Chief Minister said though the existing facilities are already handling substantial cargo, there is a need to transform them into economic hubs.

He directed that satellite townships be developed around each port and airport to spur local economies, create jobs, and expand commercial activity. Naidu emphasised the need for highway and rail connectivity, pothole-free roads, and inland waterway links to ensure faster, cheaper cargo movement.