Corporation should function as growth engine for state’s economy: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said a Logistics Corporation will be set up for handling cargo services, and Andhra Pradesh will be the centre for transportation of goods.
Taking stock of the industries and infrastructure facilities with the officials at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said the goods transported through ports, airports, road, railways and inland waterways should be conducted through the Logistics Corporation.
The move is aimed at positioning AP as the central hub for India’s cargo movement, boosting connectivity and economic activity.
Mentioning that the State has plans for developing 20 ports and multiple new airports, the Chief Minister said though the existing facilities are already handling substantial cargo, there is a need to transform them into economic hubs.
He directed that satellite townships be developed around each port and airport to spur local economies, create jobs, and expand commercial activity. Naidu emphasised the need for highway and rail connectivity, pothole-free roads, and inland waterway links to ensure faster, cheaper cargo movement.
The proposed corporation will oversee all modes of cargo transport, from maritime to air freight. Naidu said it should function as a growth engine for AP’s economy.
He called for PPP-mode development of satellite townships near ports, airports, and upcoming MSME parks in all 175 constituencies. He also instructed speedy completion of Kuppam and Dagadarthi airports, ensuring they are linked to national highways, and supported by viability gap funding if needed.
To attract more investment, Naidu suggested changes to the maritime policy in tune with the Centre’s shipbuilding cluster scheme. The revised policy will facilitate development of ports, terminals, shipbuilding units, cruise terminals, and inland water transport routes.
The officials informed that Machilipatnam, Mulapeta and Chinaganjam have been identified for potential shipbuilding units. The Chief Minister said such projects must safeguard fishermen livelihoods.
Directing the officials to focus more on development of container ports, Naidu said the container port was shifted to Tamil Nadu because of the indifferent attitude of the previous government. No scope should be given for such instances in the future, he told the officials.