Complete Amaravati works before deadline: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to complete the construction of Amaravati city at least six months ahead of the deadline, and ensure it stands as one of the best cities in the world.

Reviewing the progress of capital works with CRDA and ADC officials, MAUD Minister P Narayana, and contractors at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu stressed that trunk infrastructure, residential quarters for ministers, MLAs, officials, and judges, as well as flood control works, should be executed without compromising quality. He said the progress should be visible to the public, monitored in real time, and reviewed monthly, warning that both officials and contractors would be held accountable for delays.

Naidu asked officials to ensure that capital farmers face no hurdles in getting returnable plots, and that grievances are resolved without affecting the master plan.

Narayana assured that the issue would be addressed within a week. Contractors also complained that materials brought during the previous government’s tenure had rusted and that sand reserves had been taken away. The Chief Minister instructed the Mining Department to replace the sand. He called for speedy clearances for institutions like BITS Pilani and XLRI, and close monitoring of 72 companies allotted land to ensure timely investments and construction.

Naidu said that capital development must also drive economic activity, generate jobs, attract top real estate players, and promote sectors like sports, tourism and biotechnology.

He also pushed for a green energy corridor with EV adoption and regular air quality monitoring in Amaravati.