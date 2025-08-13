Yetimoga seaweed project brings hope to fishermen in Andhra

GUNTUR: A pioneering seaweed cultivation project launched at Yetimoga village is set to create fresh livelihood opportunities for local fishing communities while diversifying the coastal economy. The initiative, spearheaded by Seawave Oceanics Private Limited, follows years of research, field trials, and careful planning to identify an optimal site for commercial-scale production.
The journey began when company director Kommireddy Venkateswar Reddy and his wife Madhavi learned advanced seaweed cultivation techniques in Mandapam, Tamil Nadu - a region known for its successful aquaculture practices. Recognising the untapped potential along Andhra Pradesh’s coastline, the couple decided to bring the technology home.
Speaking to the TNIE, Venkateswar Reddy said, “We had to evaluate multiple factors before choosing a location - sea currents, salinity, pH levels, and climatic conditions all play a critical role. After testing at several points along the coast, Yetimoga proved ideal.”
Seeds sourced from Mandapam were first cultivated in two trial batches. Madhavi said, “Once we achieve self-sufficiency in seed, we can expand the cultivation network and purchase the harvest directly from local farmers,” she said.
The project employs raft and monoline culture methods to farm Kappaphycus, a commercially valuable red seaweed used in the production of carrageenan - an ingredient widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. So far, the Yetimoga culture unit has harvested two tonnes of seaweed, with each cycle taking about 60 days and achieving a growth rate of 1:3.
Local MLA Eluri Sambasiva Rao inspected the Yetimoga Seaweed Culture Unit and interacted with the entrepreneurs and fisherfolk engaged in the project.
The legislator expressed support for the venture and instructed the fisheries department to prepare a detailed project report to expand the initiative, with the goal of generating sustainable employment for coastal communities.
Bapatla district Fisheries Department Deputy Director Gali Devudu said, ‘through DRDA, training will be provided to SHG women and local fisherman folk along with the local officials.’ Plans are anvil to arrange funding for this project and provide subsidies to the interested candidates to encourage the seaweed cultivation in the district, he added.
With its short cultivation cycle, high market demand, and suitability to the local marine environment, seaweed farming is emerging as a promising alternative income source for fisherfolk - one that could help stabilise incomes in a sector often hit by seasonal fluctuations and overfishing pressures.