Yetimoga seaweed project brings hope to fishermen in Andhra

GUNTUR: A pioneering seaweed cultivation project launched at Yetimoga village is set to create fresh livelihood opportunities for local fishing communities while diversifying the coastal economy. The initiative, spearheaded by Seawave Oceanics Private Limited, follows years of research, field trials, and careful planning to identify an optimal site for commercial-scale production.

The journey began when company director Kommireddy Venkateswar Reddy and his wife Madhavi learned advanced seaweed cultivation techniques in Mandapam, Tamil Nadu - a region known for its successful aquaculture practices. Recognising the untapped potential along Andhra Pradesh’s coastline, the couple decided to bring the technology home.

Speaking to the TNIE, Venkateswar Reddy said, “We had to evaluate multiple factors before choosing a location - sea currents, salinity, pH levels, and climatic conditions all play a critical role. After testing at several points along the coast, Yetimoga proved ideal.”

Seeds sourced from Mandapam were first cultivated in two trial batches. Madhavi said, “Once we achieve self-sufficiency in seed, we can expand the cultivation network and purchase the harvest directly from local farmers,” she said.