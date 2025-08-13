YSRCP delegation urges SEC to act against alleged TDP poll malpractices in Pulivendula, Vontimitta

VIJAYAWADA: A YSRCP delegation, including MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Monditoka Arun Kumar, former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, former MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Hafeez Khan, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and others, met State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney on Tuesday.

They submitted a memorandum demanding immediate action against the TDP’s blatant malpractices in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC by-elections.

The leaders claimed that TDP, backed by police, was undermining democracy by blocking voters, intimidating YSRCP agents, and enabling bogus voting by outsiders.

According to them, since polling began at 7 am, TDP workers and police prevented YSRCP agents and supporters from entering the booths.

In Pulivendula, non-local TDP activists from Jammalamadugu forcibly removed YSRCP agents, seized voter slips, and facilitated rigging.

YSRCP candidate Hemant Reddy was house-arrested by police, while TDP’s Lata Reddy was allowed to move freely. Voters, including women from Nallagondavaripalle, were barred, some pleading with police to vote, they claimed.

The delegation condemned the arrest of MP YS Avinash Reddy, and house arrests of leaders like Satish Reddy and Sudheer Reddy, stating a conspiracy to rig polls targeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.