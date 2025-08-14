Andhra Pradesh govt acts on local status as per President’s orders: AG Dammalapati Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is determining local status strictly in accordance with the President’s orders, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas informed the High Court on Wednesday.

Appearing before a bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, the AG said under the Presidential directives, only those students who have studied in the State consecutively for four years prior to the qualifying examination will be considered as local candidates. Agreeing with this view, the bench advised the petitioners to take the issue of local status to the Supreme Court for final adjudication. The court said it would issue detailed orders on the matter on Thursday.

The petitions were filed by S Khamaruddin of Prathipadu in Guntur district, and Sanapala Venkataramana of Kotabommali in Srikakulam, along with 51 others, challenging the authorities’ refusal to treat them as local candidates for medical admissions despite qualifying in NEET. They argued that the decision was based solely on the fact that they had studied their Intermediate education in Telangana.