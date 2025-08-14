Bring non-classified hotels under GO 131, Andhra Pradesh govt urged

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from the Andhra Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Association on Wednesday urged the State government to extend provisions of Go.Ms.No.131 (April 26, 2025) to non-classified hotels with bar and restaurant facilities.

Led by president Parvathaneni Ravi Kumar and zonal president Krishna Mohan, the team met Principal Secretary (GAD and Revenue-Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena at the Secretariat.

They noted that the order currently benefits only 3-star and above hotels, though many non-classified hotels match them in size, service, and facilities. These establishments employ thousands, serve lakhs of customers annually, and contribute significantly to State revenues.

However, they are currently treated as standalone 2B bars, facing high costs and restrictive licensing conditions.

They sought the same Rs 25 lakh annual licence fee applicable to 3-star hotels, along with automatic renewal or exemption from the lottery system. The delegation said that the move would protect jobs, boost tourism, and make quality hospitality more accessible to middle and upper-middle-class customers.