Our ‘hotline’ is with people, asserts minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP slammed YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘hotline’ remarks. Asserting that the TDP has a direct hotline only with the people of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP demanded that frustrated Jagan answer about his ‘Note-Chori’.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, Minister for HRD and IT and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh posted, “@ysjagan, our only true ‘hotline’ is with the people of #AndhraPradesh. Forget your ‘vote chori’ excuses - you were voted out because people were tired of your ‘note chori’ in scam after scam. ???? You know exactly what I’m talking about. Your baseless attempts to mislead will fail. Our double-engine sarkar is here to deliver, and under the leadership of @narendramodi Ji and @ncbn Garu, Andhra Pradesh will rise to No.1 again!”

In a statement, TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari criticised Jagan for his remarks on Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC byelections, accusing him of ‘blabbering’ and creating a ‘fake narrative’ out of frustration.

She said, “Frustrated, Jagan, out of the fear of losing elections conducted yesterday, starts his blabbering all over again.” She noted that the double-engine sarkar is delivering results, fulfilling promises, causing Jagan’s frustration.

She accused Jagan of ‘destruction’ from 2019 to 2024, and countered his ‘vote chori’ claims, saying, “You have to think of the note chori that you have done with liquor scam,” citing probes into his associates’ alleged misappropriation of thousands of crores. Praising the elections, she said, “For 30 to 35 years, not a single time free and fair polls were conducted in Pulivendula.”