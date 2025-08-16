Bearing the flood losses, why not benefit?: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu strongly reacted to the recent water issues related to the Banakacharla project, where the Telangana government has been continuously raising objections.

During his speech at the 79th Independence Day celebration held at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada, the CM said, “When floods occur, if the upstream states release water, we, as the downstream state, bear the losses and difficulties. Why are there objections to using the same floodwater as the downstream state? We have to bear the flood, but how can we cope if we do not benefit from the floodwater?”

He questioned the objections raised by the neighboring state, clarifying that the government decided to divert the river Godavari wastewater from Polavaram to Banakacherla to transform Rayalaseema into an agrarian region.

People are getting double welfare now as our ‘Super Six’ is super hit: Naidu

The CM assured that this project would not harm the water interests of any state and stressed that no one needs to worry.

He also heavily criticized the previous YSRCP government’s regime, alleging that the government that came to power in 2019 devastated the state for five years, destroyed the brand image of Andhra Pradesh, and weakened institutions.

“The state was pushed back by 30 years. They caused financial ruin with debts and arrears amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore. For those five years, there was no development. They didn’t even fill the potholes on the roads. The more we dig, the more the debts, mistakes, and irregularities of the previous government come to light. Polavaram stalled. Amaravati came to a halt, and investors fled the state,” CM Chandrababu said.