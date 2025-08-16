Bearing the flood losses, why not benefit?: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu strongly reacted to the recent water issues related to the Banakacharla project, where the Telangana government has been continuously raising objections.
During his speech at the 79th Independence Day celebration held at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada, the CM said, “When floods occur, if the upstream states release water, we, as the downstream state, bear the losses and difficulties. Why are there objections to using the same floodwater as the downstream state? We have to bear the flood, but how can we cope if we do not benefit from the floodwater?”
He questioned the objections raised by the neighboring state, clarifying that the government decided to divert the river Godavari wastewater from Polavaram to Banakacherla to transform Rayalaseema into an agrarian region.
People are getting double welfare now as our ‘Super Six’ is super hit: Naidu
The CM assured that this project would not harm the water interests of any state and stressed that no one needs to worry.
He also heavily criticized the previous YSRCP government’s regime, alleging that the government that came to power in 2019 devastated the state for five years, destroyed the brand image of Andhra Pradesh, and weakened institutions.
“The state was pushed back by 30 years. They caused financial ruin with debts and arrears amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore. For those five years, there was no development. They didn’t even fill the potholes on the roads. The more we dig, the more the debts, mistakes, and irregularities of the previous government come to light. Polavaram stalled. Amaravati came to a halt, and investors fled the state,” CM Chandrababu said.
The CM recalled that in the 2024 elections, the people believed in the NDA’s slogan, “Prajalu Gelavali - Rashtram Nilaveli” (The People Must Win - The State Must Stand), and delivered a historic verdict, creating a silent revolution. They blessed the alliance with a 94% strike rate and a 57% vote share, he added.
The Chief Minister asserted that the coalition government is committed to the well-being of the state, reiterating that there is no compromise in giving welfare, no obstacle to development, and unprecedented efforts for good governance
“We started our tenure with the sole aim of rebuilding the state. During this one year since we took office, we have been working from the first day to maintain the trust of the people and pave the way for the future. People are getting double the welfare at a level not implemented in any other state in the country. We made the Super Six, which was one of the main election promises, a super hit,” he explained.
“On the occasion of Independence Day, we are giving free travel to AP’s daughters in RTC buses as a gift under the Stree Shakti scheme. We have conducted a mega DSC with 16,347 posts. We will complete the recruitment by the end of this month. We have repealed the ‘Land Titling Act’ that gave people sleepless nights. We have reintroduced Anna Canteens to alleviate the hunger of poor. In 204 Anna Canteens, we have fed 5.16 crore people for just Rs 5,” Naidu highlighted.