CPI deplores Modi’s praise of RSS as largest NGO

VIJAYAWADA: State CPI secretary K Ramakrishna strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks made during the Independence Day celebrations, calling them an insult to the spirit of the occasion, and the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Speaking on the significance of Independence Day, which symbolises the sacrifices, martyrdom, and struggles of the Indian people, he expressed deep disappointment over Modi’s comments from the ramparts of Red Fort.

He slammed Modi for praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an organisation with a history of divisive ideologies, as the world’s largest NGO. He described this as an attempt to distort history, and a direct affront to the legacy of freedom fighters. “Using the Independence Day platform, meant to reflect national unity, brotherhood, and democratic values, to promote a single group’s agenda is unacceptable,” he said.

‘Pulivendula bypoll a mockery of democracy’

Ramakrishna accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating actions that weaken democracy in AP. He cited ZPTC bypolls in Pulivendula and Vontimitta as evidence of this ugly trend.