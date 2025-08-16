Girl kidnapped after Independence Day fete, rescued within hours in Prakasam

ONGOLE: A13-year-old girl from Cheemakurthy was kidnapped by a man seeking to recover loan money from her father, but thanks to the swift action of the Prakasam police, she was rescued within two hours and safely reunited with her family.

Accused R Eswar Reddy (33), a resident of Tirupati, abducted the Class 8 student of Vidyaniketan School shortly after she attended Independence Day celebrations at her school on Friday. Around 12:30 pm, he approached the girl outside the school, offered to drop her home after buying sweets, and then diverted his bike towards the Nellore highway.

A short while later, the kidnapper called the girl’s father and issued a chilling ultimatum: repay the outstanding loan immediately or risk the life of his daughter.

Shocked by the threat, the parents rushed to the Cheemakurthy police station.

Upon receiving the report, Prakasam District Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar sprang into action, treating the case as a top priority. He also mobilised special teams across Prakasam and Nellore districts, ordered vehicle checks at all checkpoints, and deployed search units to track the suspect.

Using mobile phone tracing and CCTV footage, police identified the accused near Kavali town with the girl on his bike. He was intercepted and taken into custody. Both were brought back to Ongole, where SP Damodar and other officers formally handed over the girl to her parents at around 7:00 pm.