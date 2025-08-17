New Epurupalem canal plan may end farmer-fisher dispute in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A decades-old dispute over the Epurupalem straight-cut canal in Bapatla district may finally be nearing resolution, as officials unveil a plan to divert the canal while ensuring compensation for affected farmers and safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands of fisherfolk.

Originally constructed in the late 1960s to drain floodwaters from agricultural lands into the sea, the canal has since evolved into a vital corridor for fishing boats and aquaculture.

Today, over 1,300 fisher families across 13 villages depend on it for their daily income. However, rising land values and the expansion of tourism have reignited tensions between farmers, concerned about land submergence, and fisherfolk, who demand uninterrupted access to the sea.

“We are not against development,” a farmer from Epurupalem told TNIE. “Our only concern is that the project should not take away our land and livelihood. People will welcome the canal realignment if compensation is paid in advance and fishing opportunities are protected.”

At a recent meeting involving legislators, fisheries representatives, and farmers’ associations, officials assured stakeholders that the canal would be realigned only after compensation is credited to farmers’ accounts.

“The Epurupalem straight-cut canal realignment will proceed only with the consent of both farmers and fisherfolk,” said Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali. “Compensation will be credited before any work begins. Our goal is a fair solution that does not disrupt livelihoods.”