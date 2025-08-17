New Epurupalem canal plan may end farmer-fisher dispute in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A decades-old dispute over the Epurupalem straight-cut canal in Bapatla district may finally be nearing resolution, as officials unveil a plan to divert the canal while ensuring compensation for affected farmers and safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands of fisherfolk.
Originally constructed in the late 1960s to drain floodwaters from agricultural lands into the sea, the canal has since evolved into a vital corridor for fishing boats and aquaculture.
Today, over 1,300 fisher families across 13 villages depend on it for their daily income. However, rising land values and the expansion of tourism have reignited tensions between farmers, concerned about land submergence, and fisherfolk, who demand uninterrupted access to the sea.
“We are not against development,” a farmer from Epurupalem told TNIE. “Our only concern is that the project should not take away our land and livelihood. People will welcome the canal realignment if compensation is paid in advance and fishing opportunities are protected.”
At a recent meeting involving legislators, fisheries representatives, and farmers’ associations, officials assured stakeholders that the canal would be realigned only after compensation is credited to farmers’ accounts.
“The Epurupalem straight-cut canal realignment will proceed only with the consent of both farmers and fisherfolk,” said Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali. “Compensation will be credited before any work begins. Our goal is a fair solution that does not disrupt livelihoods.”
Fisheries authorities have pledged to fund the land acquisition process and deposit payments directly to affected families. To provide a lasting solution, plans are underway to construct scientific retaining walls capable of withstanding cyclones and tsunamis, along with a new fishing jetty at Vadarevu. The Fisheries Department has indicated that the project is expected to receive Rs 25 crore in central funding.
Legislators at the meeting emphasised the need to protect both communities. They stressed that fishermen must retain access to the canal for their livelihoods, while farmers should be fairly compensated and shielded from flooding. One legislator called for technical designs that ensure smooth drainage into the sea without disrupting either group.
Police officials urged patience, noting that such disputes take time to resolve, but assured that law and order would be strictly maintained throughout the process.
With consensus reached, work on the canal diversion is set to begin once compensation is finalised, offering hope that the Epurupalem straight-cut canal, a lifeline for both agriculture and fisheries, can continue to serve both communities in harmony.